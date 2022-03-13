Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 833,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

