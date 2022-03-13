RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $39,082.01 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and $31,167.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $39,082.01 or 0.99771529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001629 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

