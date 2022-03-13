Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $746.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.