Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

