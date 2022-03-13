Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 203,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

