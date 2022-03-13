Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays lowered their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($145.65) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 328,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,458. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

