Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

