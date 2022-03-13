Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,116 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 5.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 43,920,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

