Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,275 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,994,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,420. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

