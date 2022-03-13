Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,582 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,582 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

