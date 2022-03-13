Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

