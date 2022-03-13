Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.