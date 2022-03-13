Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

