Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $439.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

