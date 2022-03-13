Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

