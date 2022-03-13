Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $28,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 29,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

