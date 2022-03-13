Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.28 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

