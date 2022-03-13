Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,487,000.

SCZ stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

