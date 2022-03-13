Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.40 and traded as low as C$17.52. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 39,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.