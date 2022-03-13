Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.