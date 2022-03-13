Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weber alerts:

WEBR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Weber Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.