Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,027 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 570,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth $10,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.49. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

AMMO Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.