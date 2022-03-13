Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 3,425 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
CODX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -2.60.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
