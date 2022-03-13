Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000.

NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

