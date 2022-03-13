Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 103208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

