Scotiabank Trims Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Target Price to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Wajax has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.