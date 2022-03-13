Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.05. 488,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $114.98 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

