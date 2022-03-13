Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $131.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

SCTBF stock remained flat at $$10.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Securitas has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

