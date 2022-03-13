SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,290.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,306.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

