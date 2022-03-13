Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 58,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.