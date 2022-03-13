Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,793,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,063. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.20 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

