Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.53) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.23).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,983.80. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.11). The company has a market capitalization of £461.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.38), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,977.86).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

