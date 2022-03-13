Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Drops By 54.8%

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAD opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aiadvertising has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aiadvertising (AIAD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.