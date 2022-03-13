Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Drops By 54.8%

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAD opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aiadvertising has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

