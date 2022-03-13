Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Increases By 53.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
