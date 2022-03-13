Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Increases By 53.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

