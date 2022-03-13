Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 39.3%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.55 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

