Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 75.0%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AULRF stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.17.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
