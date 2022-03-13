Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Grows By 267.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

