Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 72.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

