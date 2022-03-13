Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 52.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 236,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

