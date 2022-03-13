Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 67.3%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

