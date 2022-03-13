Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 67.3%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
