Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 75.3%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN remained flat at $$2.34 on Friday. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,744. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

