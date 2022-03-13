Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Declines By 66.3%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

