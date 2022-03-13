Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Expands By 100.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000.

EVOJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 79,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

