Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Rises By 289.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ FEMB opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $36.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.