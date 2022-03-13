Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Rises By 289.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.