Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Decreases By 78.3%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

FVCB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 16,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

