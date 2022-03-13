Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 325.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EFAS stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.