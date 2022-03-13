Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 71.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.