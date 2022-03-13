Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 71.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.