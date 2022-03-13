Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Decreases By 48.4%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 253,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

