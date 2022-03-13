Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Decreases By 63.9%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.99.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 216,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,676. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
