Short Interest in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Decreases By 63.3%

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.